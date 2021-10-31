Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rises By 73.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,237,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 1,290,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 362,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.