Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 19,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,904. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.18 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

