Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.18. 595,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.45.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.0521298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

