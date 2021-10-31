IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

IBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

IBI Group stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.50 million and a P/E ratio of 25.47.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

