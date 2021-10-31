Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $6.20 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,581.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.07 or 0.06970873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00313244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.42 or 0.00977894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00438033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00270068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00235089 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

