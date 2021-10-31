API3 (API3) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00008198 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $183.31 million and $7.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00227704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “API3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.