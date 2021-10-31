Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $423.52 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,049 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $423,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in American Tower by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 466,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after buying an additional 225,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 428,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,696,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.96. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.