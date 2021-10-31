36,484 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Builders Union LLP

Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.9% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $467.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

