Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Drops By 60.8%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.