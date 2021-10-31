Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NPSNY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. 140,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. Naspers has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $53.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

