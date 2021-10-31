Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NPSNY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. 140,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. Naspers has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $53.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.