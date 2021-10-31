Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 604,266 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 604,266 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $300,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $119.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.