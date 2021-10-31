Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,043 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

