Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 889,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,054. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

