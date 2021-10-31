Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.
Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 889,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,054. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
