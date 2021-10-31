Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after acquiring an additional 254,794 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RCL opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

