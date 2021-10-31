Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,621,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,970,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

