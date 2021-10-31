Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,213,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,401,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.30% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

