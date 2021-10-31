Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $46,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

WBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 795,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,446. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.