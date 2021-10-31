Caxton Corp Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 73.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average is $222.63. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

