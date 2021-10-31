CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $461.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

