WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $468-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.58 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. 947,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,570. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

