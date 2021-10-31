CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,396 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.