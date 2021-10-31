Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 39.6% in October

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 864,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 2.10% of Zenvia as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZENV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

