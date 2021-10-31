Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 902,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

