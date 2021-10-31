Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

ATER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 4,447,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.21. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

