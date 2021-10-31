$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,819. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

