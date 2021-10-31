Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 10,782,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

