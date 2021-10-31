Elrond 24 Hour Volume Hits $79.86 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $258.35 or 0.00425989 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $79.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00047443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,648,086 coins and its circulating supply is 19,664,409 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

