Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Down 73.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $546,052.89 and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “zUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.