Pizza Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $220,092.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00150201 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00612556 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 367.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

