Rocket Pool 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.33 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $33.22 or 0.00054773 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $341.47 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

