YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107,445.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $58,428.07 and $107,445.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00004267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

