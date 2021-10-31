eBoost One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,218.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $2,218.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00312995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.