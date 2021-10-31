Citadel Advisors LLC Has $152.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $152,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,412.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

