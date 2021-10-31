CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.79 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.