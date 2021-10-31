100,000 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Desktop Metal comprises approximately 0.1% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NYSE:DM opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

