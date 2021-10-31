Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

