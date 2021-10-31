P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.3 days.

OTCMKTS BKFKF remained flat at $$92.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $92.50.

About P/F Bakkafrost

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

