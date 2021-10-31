Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRBW remained flat at $$13.05 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.13. Brunswick Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

