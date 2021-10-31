Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRBW remained flat at $$13.05 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.13. Brunswick Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.90.
About Brunswick Bancorp
