CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,890,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of MTN opened at $344.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.71 and a 52 week high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

