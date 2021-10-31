xRhodium Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $14.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00025102 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025256 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

