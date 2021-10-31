CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBCP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $3,890,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.