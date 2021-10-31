AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $72,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $78,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

