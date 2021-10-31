AQR Capital Management LLC Has $58.85 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $58,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.