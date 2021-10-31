Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 359,668 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,668 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 4.61% of ChargePoint worth $490,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,878,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT opened at $24.78 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

