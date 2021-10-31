Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,551,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.48% of Truist Financial worth $361,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

