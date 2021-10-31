Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

