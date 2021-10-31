AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046,175 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $25.26 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

