Amalgamated Bank Purchases 41,577 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

