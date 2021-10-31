89,150 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 89,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 72,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

