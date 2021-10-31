M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 93,831 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

